MCA Stadium Pune ODI records

The action in England's Indian tour will shift to the MCA Stadium in Pune this week. India and England will square off in a 3-match ODI series on the batsman-friendly wicket at the MCA Stadium, which starts on March 23.

This venue has hosted four ODIs in the last eight years. The teams bowling first and second have achieved equal success in Pune. Team India lost the previous ODI on this ground to West Indies by 43 runs. Despite captain Virat Kohli's century, the home side could not chase the 284-run target set by West Indies.

With India set to host England for an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series in Pune, here are some significant stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played at the MCA Stadium.

Stadium Name: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

City: Pune

ODI Matches Played: 4

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 2

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 122 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs England, 2017

Best Bowling Figures: 4/35 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) vs West Indies, 2018

Highest Team Score: 356/7 - India vs England, 2017

Lowest Team Score: 232 - India vs Australia, 2013

Highest Successful Run Chase: 356/7 - India vs England, 2017

Average Run Rate: 5.69

Average 1st Innings Score: 292

What happened in the previous India vs England ODI at the MCA Stadium?

Virat Kohli scored a century against England in Pune four years ago

The first ODI victory that Team India achieved at the MCA Stadium was against England in January 2017. Eoin Morgan's men batted brilliantly in the first innings and posted a 350-run total on the board. Jason Roy, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes scored a fifty each for the visitors.

In reply, the English pacers reduced the home side to 63/4. Maharashtra's local boy Kedar Jadhav then joined hands with Virat Kohli to turn the game in India's favor. The two batsmen had a 200-run fifth-wicket stand.

After both returned to the Indian dressing room, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja contributed to reach the target with three wickets and 11 balls to spare.