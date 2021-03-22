MCA Stadium Pune pitch report and weather conditions

After losing their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series to Australia, Team India will host England for three ODIs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

While Virat Kohli's men have already qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, being the tournament's hosts, they will be keen to improve their performance in this new competition. Defending champions England, on the other hand, will aim to rise higher in the standings.

Pune will play host to the entire ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between India and England. Luckily, there are no predictions for rain on any matchday.

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has produced high-scoring encounters in the past. India and England faced off in an ODI on this ground during the 2016/17 season, where Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli starred for the home team. Their centuries helped India chase a 351-run target, despite being 63/4 at one stage.

Pune has hosted four ODI matches so far, with the teams batting second winning two of those games. The Indian cricket team has two wins at this venue. In the last game played here, West Indies beat Virat Kohli's side by 43 runs.

There have been no scores below 200 by the teams batting first in Pune. The average first innings score in the four ODIs has been 292. Hence, fans should expect the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, and Eoin Morgan to fire on all cylinders in the upcoming 3-match series.

MCA Stadium Pune weather conditions

Virat Kohli will be the player to watch out for at the MCA Stadium

As mentioned before, there are no rain predictions for the three games in Pune. The temperature will stay around 33 degrees Celsius at the MCA Stadium.

The humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, while the sky will be partly cloudy during the third one-dayer.