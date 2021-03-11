Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad pitch report and weather conditions

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the upcoming 5-match T20I series between Team India and the England cricket team.

This venue hosted the third and fourth Tests of the India vs England series, where the spinners achieved much success. Fans are hoping for a flatter track for the T20Is, but looking at how the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch behaved during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts, it seems unlikely the batsmen will enjoy themselves.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's seven knockout matches happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year. No team could breach the 165-run mark in the seven T20s.

In the last T20 played at Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu's M Siddharth had a four-wicket haul against Baroda to restrict them to 120/9 in the first innings. C Hari Nishaanth's patient 38-ball 35 guided Tamil Nadu home in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy summit clash.

The spinners ruled the roost in those seven T20 matches. While the wicket will help the slower bowlers, it does not mean the batsmen will struggle at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant ton in the last Test on this ground, while Tamil Nadu's Arun Karthik played a magnificent knock of 89 runs against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinal here.

It won't be a surprise if both teams prefer playing more spin bowlers than the pacers in the five T20Is. If one considers the seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games played here, anything around 160-170 should be a par score in the India vs England series.

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad weather conditions

Shikhar Dhawan jogs at the Narendra Modi Stadium

The sky will be clear for all five T20Is between India and England in Ahmedabad. While there are zero predictions for rainfall, temperatures will loom around 35 degrees Celsius when the two teams square off for the T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The humidity levels are expected to be 25%. It will be interesting to see which team wins the first-ever T20I series at the world's largest stadium.