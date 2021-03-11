Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad T20 records

England's India tour action will continue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, albeit in a different format, as the two sides lock horns in a five-match T20I series at the world's largest stadium.

The first-ever T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be played on March 12. But this will not be the first T20 contest on this ground. Earlier this year, seven knockout games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here are some important stats you need to know from those seven matches played in Ahmedabad.

Stadium name: Narendra Modi Stadium

City: Ahmedabad

T20 matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 164/5 - Rajasthan vs. Bihar, 2021

Lowest team score: 87 - Karnataka vs. Punjab, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 138

Spin bowlers likely to dominate the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Axar Patel was incredibly successful in the two Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the last two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship series between England and India. The spin bowlers achieved the most success in those two games.

Even in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the spinners were very successful while playing at this venue. Tamil Nadu's M Siddharth picked up a match-winning four-wicket haul in the final against Baroda. Meanwhile, Baroda's off-break bowler Kartik Kakade bowled a magnificent spell of 2/7 in the quarterfinals against Haryana.

Yuzvendra Chahal played one game on this ground, where he returned with figures of 4-1-15-1. The leg-spinner would have an idea of the surface in Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see how Chahal performs in his first international series at the world's largest stadium.

Looking at the numbers from the previous T20s at this ground, it is likely that India will dominate England once again in Ahmedabad.