Not playing World Test Championship final will hurt England more than not winning series in India: Farokh Engineer

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer believes that England will be more upset about missing out on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) than not winning the Test series in India.

The 10-wicket defeat in the day-night Test at Ahmedabad shut the door on England’s qualification chances for the inaugural WTC final at Lord’s. New Zealand have already qualified for the mega event in June in London. A win or a draw in the fourth Test against England will see India qualify for the same. However, England winning the final Test will pave Australia’s path to the final.

Speaking to journalist Indranil Basu on SK Live, Farokh Engineer stated:

“England are knocked out of ICC World Test Championship. That will hurt England more than losing this series. The final is in England, and imagine England not playing a Test match in England.

"Imagine India or Australia qualifying and playing New Zealand in England. That will hurt them more.”

India are currently leading the WTC points table with 71 PCT, followed by New Zealand and Australia at 70 PCT and 69.2 PCT respectively.

England won’t prepare green surfaces for India later this year: Farokh Engineer

After India lost the first Test in Chennai, they hit back at England with rank-turners and won consecutive Tests to go one up in the series. With India touring England later this year, the expectation is that the latter would return the favour with green, seam-friendly surfaces to suit the English bowlers.

However, Farokh Engineer opines that England are unlikely to do so as he believes the fraternity will forget the details of how England lost.

“I don’t think England will prepare green surfaces for India when they tour here later this year. The pitches in England are anyway green, and it’s going to seam and swing. Over time, the details will be forgotten, and record books will say that India thrashed England. People look ahead,” said Farokh Engineer.

The 83-year-old Farokh Engineer was a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman and played 46 Tests for India between 1961 and 1975. One of India’s most popular cricketing names, Farokh Engineer also went on to become a huge figure for Lancashire. He, therefore, possesses immense knowledge about English cricket.