When and where to watch India vs England T20I series?

The India vs England T20I series will begin on Friday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all five India vs England T20Is will take place at the same venue.

The newly rebuilt cricketing venue in Ahmedabad has not hosted a T20I before. However, the stadium recently played host to a couple of India vs England Test matches.

The spin bowlers ruled the roost in those two matches. While some fans felt the pitch favored the spinners, many cricket experts pointed out the massive flaws in the players' batting techniques.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely a similar deck would be on offer for the five T20Is. Fans can expect some high-scoring contests at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs England series.

India and England are the top two teams in the ICC T20I Rankings. Hence, the India vs England T20I series promises to be an entertaining affair. Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for this series.

Star Sports to telecast India vs England T20I series in India

"I just want @surya_14kumar & @ishankishan51 to have fun" - #RohitSharma



Drop a 🙋 if you believe #IndiaTaiyarHai to see them both in action in the Paytm T20I Trophy #INDvENG!



Starts Mar 12, 5:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/o4jD204zI1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 10, 2021

Star Sports owns the broadcasting and live streaming rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches.

Fans in India can enjoy the India vs England T20I series on the Star Sports Network, whereas live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The five T20Is will also be available on Doordarshan.

Advertisement

Here's the complete schedule for the India vs England T20I series.

1st T20I - March 12, 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I - March 14, 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I - March 16, 7:00 PM IST

4th T20I - March 18, 7:00 PM IST

5th T20I - March 20, 7:00 PM IST

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for the India vs England ODI series.

India Live Telecast Channel - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, DD1, DD Sports.

India - Disney+ Hotstar VIP

United Kingdom - Channel 4

Australia - Fox Sports

South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV

West Indies - Flow Sports

Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, and many other superstars to be in action during the India vs England T20I series

India has a 50% win record in home T20Is against England

The Indian cricket team has some big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in their batting unit.

Advertisement

IPL stars Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia will provide more options for the team in the five-match series.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowling department has T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the series due to personal reasons. In his absence, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar will look forward to cementing their place in the T20I squad.

Meanwhile, England have IPL stars - namely Eoin Morgan, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan and Jason Roy - in their squad.

These players have a lot of experience playing in Indian conditions. Hence, It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the India vs England T20I series.