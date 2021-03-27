Create
"There are different feelings and emotions that you have to get used to"- Jos Buttler on leading England

England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler said he is still getting used to the captaincy role and the emotions that come with it. The 30-year-old is in charge of the side in the absence of the injured Eoin Morgan.

Jos Buttler has led England 11 times in limited-overs cricket, with his first captaincy stint coming in 2015. Speaking about how he is coping as the leader of the side, the wicketkeeper-batsman credited Eoin Morgan for making him comfortable in the captaincy role.

"I was thinking yesterday, if I wasn't ready to step into Morgs' shoes when he's not playing now, I never would be. He's one of the best captains I've ever played under and a great friend, and I've learned a lot from talking to him about leadership and how he captains. That's certainly helped me feel more comfortable," Buttler said in a pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI.

Buttler further added that even though he does have experience as a player, he is still learning the ropes as a captain.

"Although I do have experience as a player, I don't have loads of experience as a captain, so there are some different feelings and emotions that you have to get used to."

Jos Buttler led England to a comfortable win in the second ODI against India, helping the visitors level the series 1-1. On an individual level, the wicketkeeper-batsman will be eager to deliver with the bat in the final game after managing scores of 2 & 0 in the first two ODIs.

"The way I see cricket is very closely aligned to Eoin"- Jos Buttler

Eoin Morgan (L) & Jos Buttler
Eoin Morgan (L) & Jos Buttler

Talking about bringing something different to the table from Eoin Morgan as a captain, Buttler said that he and Morgan share similar views regarding the game. The 30-year-old also highlighted how almost everyone in the English team is on the same wavelength, making his task easier as a captain.

"Myself and Eoin have a very similar view on the game, and that runs throughout the team as well. It's not just us as captain and vice-captain; it's a lot of senior players and anyone who really plays in the side. We all generally see the game very similar, which is a big plus for English cricket. Of course, you want to be authentic as a captain and be yourself. Think another strength of this side is that everyone is very honest with their opinions. The way I see cricket is very closely aligned to Eoin," Jos Buttler said.

Following their defeat in the Test and the T20I series, England will be keen to end their tour on a high by winning the third and final ODI in Pune.

