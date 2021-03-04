"We have a great bunch of guys who have bought into my vision as a captain" - Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli expressed confidence in his side ahead of the 4th Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Speaking at the toss, Kohli claimed that the members of the Indian team have aligned themselves with his vision as skipper.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the 4th Test. They made two changes, replacing Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer with Dom Bess and Daniel Lawrence. India, on the other hand, brought Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli admitted that India were looking to bat first as well. He added that it has been an "unbelievable" experience captaining the country over the years.

"We would've batted first too. It looks good to bat on, on Day 1. It's been unbelievable captaining India for so long, and in Tests we have come up the ranks quite well. We look forward to coming together as a side."

"England have and can put us under pressure" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is aware of the importance of the encounter

Virat Kohli said that India cannot take England lightly, as they are a world-class team who know how to take the attack to the opposition.

"We have a great bunch of guys who have bought into my vision as captain. We have to be at our best, and England are a quality side who have and can put us under pressure. We have to be at the top of our game."

India need a draw or a win to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place later this year at Lord's. New Zealand have already qualified for the final, and will take on either India or Australia depending upon the outcome of this match.