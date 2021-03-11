T20 World Cup door closed for Ravichandran Ashwin unless things 'go south' for Washington Sundar: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has clarified that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's chances of breaking into the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 are bleak at best.

In a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli was asked whether the door was still open for Ravichandran Ashwin in the shorter formats considering his fabulous performances in the IPL.

Virat Kohli responded, albeit a tad agitatedly, that there isn't any space for Ravichandran Ashwin in the team, as India already have a bowler of similar skillset in Washington Sundar. Virat Kohli added that unless Sundar experiences a drastic dip in form in the coming weeks, Ashwin will remain surplus to requirements.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. So you cannot have two players of the same discipline playing in one spot. Unless Washy has a drastically horrible seasonm and things go south for him... I mean the question has to be asked with some kind of logic as well... you suggest where would you add Ash and play him in the team when someone like Washington Sundar does that job. It's easy to ask that question, but you should have a logical explanation for it yourself," said Virat Kohli.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been out of India's T20 squad since July 2017. However, in IPL 2020, he was one of the key players in the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, taking 13 wickets at an average of 30.08.

Virat Kohli also talked about the recent fitness-test saga around mystery bowler Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy has recovered from a shoulder injury that robbed him of his T20I debut in Australia last year. However, the 29-year-old has failed to clear the standard 'Yo-Yo Test' twice and will now miss out on the upcoming series as well.

Virat Kohli remarked that Team India expects forthcoming players to abide by the set standards to compete at the highest level.

"Individuals have to understand and appreciate the kind of system that has been created for the Indian cricket team. We should operate at very high levels of fitness and skills. There's a reason why this is at the top of the ladder when it comes to playing cricket in our country. You would obviously expect players to abide by what's required for Team India. And there should not be any space for any compromise in that regard," said Virat Kohli.

I feel a bit for Varun Chakravarty. He's an amateur really, hasn't had the kind of career most players do; through age group cricket with physios and trainers. From lower div to TNPL to KKR to India has been an unusual passage. Now at 29, it is tough to hit the fitness standards — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

"Very glad to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar back" - Virat Kohli

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Unlike Chakravarthy, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit and raring to go in the T20I series after a 15-month hiatus. Virat Kohli is pleased to have him back in the side as well.

The captain heaped praise on the 31-year-old, terming his experience and dexterity as vital for the T20 World Cup.

"He's shaping up really well. He has come back; he's fit. He has worked really well to get back to 100% fitness. He's a smart operator with the ball; we have all seen that in the past few years. He continues to bring that experience onto the field, which is going to be vital for us going forward. And he has a clear understanding of what he wants to do in the next few months. He wants to contribute to many Indian victories in the coming months," said Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain continued in this regard:

Advertisement

"And especially in the World Cup, we will need our most experienced T20 bowlers, and he's right up there with anyone else with the new ball, in the middle overs and the death as well. He's a guy you can bank on, so we are very glad to have him back, and hopefully he can build strongly from here and be as ready as he's now for the World Cup as well."

The 5-match T20I series against England starts on Thursday, March 12, in Ahmedabad.