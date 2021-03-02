"Virat Kohli is a true leader" - VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has termed Virat Kohli as a "true leader" and a "trendsetter" in Indian cricket.

With 22 victories, Kohli overtook MS Dhoni as captain with the most Test wins on Indian soil after the hosts defeated England in a pink-ball clash in Ahmedabad.

With 35 wins overall, he is already the most successful Indian Test captain.

Virat Kohli As a Indian Test Captain:



Most Wins - Virat Kohli(35) ✅

Most Home Wins - Virat Kohli(22) ✅

Most Away Wins - Virat Kohli(13) ✅

Most Wins Outside Asia - Virat Kohli(8) ✅

Most Wins in SENA - Virat Kohli(4) ✅



Best Indian Test Captain Ever 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mM3UYVrEP — TrollVK_haters™ (@TrollvkH) February 25, 2021

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman was asked about the sort of legacy Virat Kohli has already established.

The cricketer-turned-commentator responded that the Indian skipper embodies the characteristics of a "true leader" and has brought about a generational turnaround.

"I feel a captain becomes a trendsetter. He not only pays attention to his own performance but when he inspires others while playing his own game, that is the hallmark of a true leader. So I feel Virat Kohli is a true leader because he has not only inspired the players in the team but an entire generation, whether you take fitness, diet and the intensity which he shows on the field," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old also pointed out that Virat Kohli has instilled a fitness culture and a winning mindset in the Indian team.

"The way he has transformed the mindset of the Indian players as far as fitness is concerned, the character he has built in the Indian team, that never-say-die attitude. He has left a legacy where everyone plays for the country, everyone wants to win matches from difficult situations for the country and he is a trendsetter, there is no doubt about that," added Laxman.

"Virat Kohli is probably the greatest batsman in ODI cricket" - VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli averages over 50 in all three formats of the game

VVS Laxman also termed Virat Kohli "arguably the greatest-ever ODI batsman" and the best all-format player of the current era.

"As a batsman, there is no doubt that he is probably the greatest batsman in ODI cricket, in all the three formats if you take the current generation, he is way ahead of his other competitors in world cricket and wins matches with the bat in all three formats," observed Laxman.

While Virat Kohli's overall captaincy record speaks for itself, India not having an ICC trophy under his leadership remains the only blemish.

He will have two opportunities to set the record straight this year - the ICC World Test Championship final if India make it that far, and the T20 World Cup at home.

