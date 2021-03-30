VVS Laxman says Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to form is a big positive for the Indian cricket team

VVS Laxman has opined that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup is a massive plus for the Indian cricket team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed many matches the last two years because of his injury issues. He made his comeback in the IPL last year but picked up a thigh injury during a game against the Chennai Super Kings. It kept him out of the remainder of the IPL 2020 season as well as the subsequent Australian tour.

Kumar recovered and played a few domestic matches before donning the blue jersey for India again. The Meerut-based pacer scalped ten wickets in eight white-ball games versus England. His economical spells played a vital role in India's two series victories.

Reacting to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent performances, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman told Star Sports:

"Right from the T20I series, one thing that was very evident was the way Bhuvneshwar was able to swing the new ball. Whenever he does that, India are in a good position because picking up wickets with the new ball is crucial. I think Bhuvneshwar coming back to form is a big, big plus for India, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India this year."

Although Jonny Bairstow won the Man of the Series award in the India vs England ODI series, many, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, believed Bhuvneshwar Kumar deserved that accolade because of his brilliant performances.

"I know how much it meant for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to come back into this Indian team" - VVS Laxman

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the top fast bowlers in the world right now

VVS Laxman has been a mentor to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad for quite some time. Having spent much time with the right-arm pacer at SRH, Laxman knew about Kumar's goals and how much international cricket mattered to him.

"Working with him closely at Sunrisers Hyderabad, I know how much it meant for him to come back into this Indian team. The last 2 years have been tough for him. Whenever he got an opportunity, he did really well with the ball. It's never easy for a fast bowler to have recurring injuries. And unfortunately, he had a couple of major injuries," Laxman added.

It will be interesting to see how Bhuvneshwar Kumar performs in IPL 2021 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.