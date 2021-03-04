"We are not going to back down to anyone" - Ben Stokes on spat with Mohammed Siraj

On Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and England, Ben Stokes produced a gritty 55-run knock, which comprised of six boundaries and two maximums. However, at the start of his essay, Ben Stokes had a slight scuffle with Mohammed Siraj, especially when the latter bowled a bouncer to greet the Englishman.

Ben Stokes played down the incident between him and Siraj

However, when asked about the instance, Ben Stokes noted that it was just two competitors who were trying everything they could to perform to the best of their abilities. The all-rounder also quipped that there is a tendency to go a bit overboard about such incidents.

“Nowadays in cricket, it becomes a massive talking point when two opponents have a word with each other. People seem to think it is all wrong. You look at it from a different way and it shows that 2-3 people care about what they are doing. We are competitors so we are not going to back down to anyone. It is nice to see two competitors going toe to toe without backing down. And, for me, that was what it was – competitive guys trying to get one over each other,” Ben Stokes added.

The aforementioned occurred on the final ball of the 13th over and post it, both Ben Stokes and Siraj seemed to get themselves involved in an animated conversation. In fact, even Virat Kohli seemed to have a word with the Englishman, in order to diffuse the situation – something that the umpires ultimately accomplished.

As far as the Test is concerned, England find themselves firmly on the back foot after being shot out for 205 in their first innings. The pitch, unlike the 3rd Test, seems to boast no significant demons, meaning the visitors have plenty of ground to make up during the remainder of the encounter.