"We don’t operate on aggression" - Ben Stokes on Virat Kohli's on-field antics

England all-rounder Ben Stokes feels that an aggressive in-your-face demeanor might work well for Virat Kohli and his team but it isn't part of the visitors' playing style.

Virat Kohli has been at his animated best throughout England's tour of India. The skipper has been involved in verbal altercations with several English players, including Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

He has also courted a maelstrom of criticism for his allegedly belligerent attitude towards umpires and some of his assertive statements. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the second ODI, Ben Stokes said in this regard:

“Every team and every player has a certain way of operating in the field, which makes them successful. As a team over the last four-five years, that’s not the way that works for us. We stick to what we do best and what we make is to build a better side. Each team is entitled to their own way of operations. India have there and we have ours."

Asked whether he preferred a “nice or spiky” Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes gave a witty reply:

“Personally, I prefer Virat doesn’t get runs, because that’s not good for us.”

"Being No.1 is not our driving force" - Ben Stokes

After suffering a 66-run loss in the first ODI, England risk being toppled from their top spot in the ICC ODI rankings in the coming games. However, Ben Stokes remarked that the ranking isn't his team's "driving force" and it won't change how they go about things.

“We deserve to be No 1 because of our results and how we played our cricket and we won’t go away from that. Being No 1 is obviously a fantastic thing to have next to your name as a team, but it’s not our driving force. Our driving force is the way that we go about it and our attitude towards playing the game. And that’s what’s made us be successful, and the more successful we are obviously the more chance and the more opportunity we’ve got to be at No.1,” said Ben Stokes.

The second ODI will start at 1.30 pm IST on Friday, March 26.