Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing the 4th Test v England?

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team management cited personal reasons, and recent reports emerged claiming that the 27-year-old is due to get married this week.

According to IANS, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to tie the knot with an unnamed sports presenter. The wedding is expected to take place in Goa, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will have a very limited guest list.

Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the Indian playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah will be missed in the 4th Test against England at the Narenda Modi Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the Indian playing XI for the 4th Test against England. The fast bowler played two Tests in the ongoing series, but took only 4 wickets across the games with the conditions not in his favour. Bumrah is not part of the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against England either.

India need a win or a draw to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. They have started off well in the first session after England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first.

After incisive opening spells from Siraj and Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel sent back Dom Sibley to have England at 10/1. The opener inside-edged a flighted delivery from the left-arm spinner, with the ball holding its line a fair bit and hitting the very top of leg-stump.

Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are at the crease for England, who opted to shore up their batting by replacing Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer with Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence.