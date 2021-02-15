Cheteshwar Pujara's freak run-out dismissal gives England first wicket on Day 3 [Watch]

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed in bizarre fashion on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against England at Chepauk.

After coming in at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket in the third session yesterday, Pujara ensured that India reached stumps without further damage. However, he couldn't add too many runs to his overnight total.

Cheteshwar Pujara came down the track to nurdle Moeen Ali's flighted delivery to the leg-side, and the ball took the pad en route to Ollie Pope at forward short-leg. Pope collected the ball and flicked it back to Ben Foakes behind the stumps as Pujara attempted to scamper back.

But his bat got stuck in the pitch, just on the crease. Foakes took the bails off to catch Cheteshwar Pujara, who was trying to make his ground with his feet, out. Pujara has a history with run-out dismissals in Test cricket, but this was undoubtedly the most bizarre of the lot.

You can watch a video of the dismissal below:

India falter on Day 3 after Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, but still in command

Rohit Sharma was stumped by Ben Foakes off the bowling of Jack Leach

Cheteshwar Pujara walked back to the hut in the 19th over, and he was followed by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane in the space of 11 overs. India are currently on 97/5 and have a commanding 292-run lead.

Captain Virat Kohli, who bagged a duck in the first innings and hasn't scored a century in over a year, is at the crease. He is accompanied by Axar Patel, who is on Test debut.

India's lead is probably already enough to win this Test. If they set England a target of over 300, it is almost guaranteed that they will even the 4-match series at 1-1.