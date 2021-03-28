Watch: Hardik Pandya's spectacular catch to dismiss Moeen Ali 

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Moeen Ali off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling during the third ODI between India and England.

The incident occurred on the third ball of the 31st over. Moeen, who had smashed some crisp boundaries in his 29-run knock, failed to connect with a lofted shot off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling and could only chip it towards a charging Hardik Pandya at mid-off.

With the ball dying in front of him, the 27-year-old threw himself forward and spectacularly caught the ball before it could hit the ground. You can watch Hardik Pandya's effort here.

Moeen Ali's wicket also meant that England's stuttering pursuit of the 330-run target set by India became even more difficult as they slumped to 200-7.

Bhuvneshwar was the main wrecker-in-chief for India as Moeen became his third victim of the innings.

Hardik Pandya pulls off a stunner but drops two sitters

Hardik Pandya seemed to be having the strangest of days on the field as he dropped a couple of easy catches to go with the stunner he pulled off to send Moeen Ali back.

The first drop came in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Bhuvi, with Ben Stokes (35 off 39 balls) being the beneficiary.

With Bhuvi sending both Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow back to the hut early in the innings, Stokes miscued a shot straight down the throat of Hardik at mid-off.

Are you kidding me @hardikpandya7 #INDvENG Rohit and Virat were in disbelief. pic.twitter.com/yHzkj1jcnD — Salvador Vaz (@salvador_070707) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

It seemed to be a dolly of a catch but to everyone's surprise the ball burst straight through Hardik Pandya's hands.

Thankfully, the miss did not prove too costly as Ben Stokes was caught by Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket off a T Natarajan full toss in the 11th over of the innings.

Hardik Pandya reaction after Natarajan get the wicket of Stokes. Earlier Pandya dropped Stokes. pic.twitter.com/Tyejq8jFJS — Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) March 28, 2021

Hardik's second drop of the night was also quite similar and came later on in the innings with Sam Curran being the beneficiary this time.

Almost everything was similar to the Stokes drop, except that the bowler was Prasidh Krishna and Hardik was at long-on this time.