IND v SL 2021: All you need to know about India's net bowlers for the Sri Lanka tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the ODI & T20I series against Sri Lanka on June 10. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has chosen five net bowlers who will travel to Colombo with the senior side.

Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh have been named as the five net bowlers for the Sri Lanka tour, which commences in July.

Let's take a look at the careers of all five net bowlers:

Ishan Porel

Ishan Porel has earned a place in the Indian squad as a net bowler thanks to his consistent domestic performances

Ishan Porel is a young and promising bowler from Bengal who made his debut for the side in 2017 in a List A match. He played against Andhra Pradesh and picked up the wicket of Prasanth Kumar on his debut.

Porel was also selected by Punjab Kings at the IPL auction but hasn't made his debut so far. His performance on the domestic circuit has earned him a place as India's net bowler for the ODI & T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The young right-arm pacer has taken 137 wickets for Bengal across all formats of the game.

Sandeep Warrier

KKR pacer Sandeep Warrier has been selected as India's net bowler

Sandeep Warrier is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2021. He made his debut for Kerala in a first-class match against Goa in November 2012.

The 30-year-old recently moved to Tamil Nadu and represented them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Warrier has played four matches to date in the IPL and has picked up two wickets for 119 runs with an economy of 7.93.

Arshdeep Singh

Young Indian talent Arshdeep Singh has impressed over the last couple of years

Arshdeep Singh has been a standout performer over the last couple of years. He made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings in the 2019 edition of the league and went on to play three games that season. Arshdeep finished the season with three wickets to his name.

In the IPL 2020, he had a few more chances to prove his worth and picked up nine wickets from eight matches. Arshdeep's excellent performances in the UAE fetched him a permanent place in Punjab Kings' playing XI.

In the most recent edition of the IPL, Arshdeep played all six games for the Kings before the league was halted. With seven wickets to his name, the 22-year-old was in the race to win the Purple Cap.

Arshdeep's performances in recent times have earned him a place in the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour as a net bowler.

Sai Kishore

CSK left-arm spinner Sai Kishore is the lone spinner in India's list of net bowlers

Chennai Super Kings left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has shared the dressing room with the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, among many others. He made his debut for the Tamil Nadu side in 2017 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Gujarat. Sai picked up two wickets for 35 runs from 9.4 overs in that game.

Sai has played for three teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) — Albert Tuti Patriots, Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies. He has 125 wickets to his name across all formats and is one of the upcoming talents to watch out for. It is always a delight to watch Sai Kishore bowl his variations in left-arm spin.

Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh is a new name to many Indian cricket fans. The 23-year-old pacer represents Delhi in the domestic circuit. He made his debut for the side in September 2018 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Saurashtra.

Since then, Simarjeet has played 10 first-class matches, 19 List-A matches and 15 T20 matches for the Delhi side. In total, he has 74 scalps to his name across all formats.

