IND v SL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's 3 best T20I spells vs Sri Lanka 

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut in Australia six years ago in 2016. Today he is one of the biggest match-winners with the ball in all three formats of the game. He is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 66 wickets in 55 matches at an average of 19.54 and an economy rate of 6.52.

The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, commencing on February 24th. Bumrah has an impressive record in T20 internationals against Sri Lanka. He has taken eight wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.37 and an economy rate of 6.17.

He has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the T20I and Test series.

On that note, let's take a look at his three best performances against Sri Lanka.

#3. 2/17, Ranchi 2016

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series. The Lankans won the first match of the series and India needed to bounce back.

They scored 196/6 in 20 overs, with major contributions from openers Shikhar Dhawan (51) and Rohit Sharma (43). The middle order also chipped in with valuable cameos.

Then captain MS Dhoni was looking to give sufficient match-practice to his players ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. He directly unleashed Bumrah in the death overs of this match. However, the match was all but over by the end of the 15th over. Sri Lanka were only able to score 102/5 by then.

But that doesn't take anything away from how well he bowled at the death in this match. He bowled toe-crushing yorkers consistently and kept mixing up the slower deliveries here and there.

He dismissed Sachithra Senanayake with a full, straight one angled in from the wide of the crease for a duck. He also got Dushmantha Chameera with a similar delivery, showcasing his skills.

#2. 2/27, Mirpur 2016

India won the toss and elected to field first in their third 2016 Asia Cup group stage match. Bumrah started things off in the second over of the innings. He conceded just one run and bowled at good lengths, which made it tough for the batsmen to negotiate at the start of their innings.

In his second over, he dismissed Shehan Jayasuriya with a good length delivery at the top-of-off, which the batter nicked off to MS Dhoni. He again bowled an economical over, conceding just six runs. He bowled his third over in the Powerplay as well. He ended up with figures of 1/16 in three overs.

He returned in the 18th over and dismissed Chamara Kapugedera thanks to a brilliant catch from Hardik Pandya. However, Perera smashed two fours off him in the same over. India ended up chasing down the target comfortably with five wickets and reached the finals of the Asia Cup 2016.

#3. 1/10, Vizag 2016

In the third T20I of Sri Lanka's tour to India in 2016, India won the toss and elected to field first. Ravichandran Ashwin gave the team a flying start in the Powerplay overs. He dismissed Niroshan Dickwella, Tilakaratne Dilshan and Dinesh Chandimal in the first two overs themselves, at a cost of just five runs.

Bumrah was then introduced in the fourth over by MS Dhoni when Sri Lanka were 15/3. He replaced Ashish Nehra from that particular end who had conceded 10 runs in the second over. He gave away just five runs in his first over and managed to maintain the pressure created by the spinner.

He was brought back in the 15th over when Sri Lanka were down and out at 69/7. Bumrah then put up a masterclass of bowling slower balls in this over against Thisara Perera. The batter faced 14 balls and scored 10 runs up to that over.

Bumrah came to finish things off in the 18th over. He dismissed Dilhara Fernando and conceded just three runs. Sri Lanka were all-out for 82, and India ended up chasing the target down comfortably. They won the match by nine wickets and 37 balls to spare.

