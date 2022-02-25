"Jadeja's action is such that he can repeat it easily" - Parthiv Patel gives his verdict on Team India all-rounder's comeback

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel stated that Ravindra Jadeja has an advantage with his bowling when it comes to making a comeback because of his smooth, short run-up.

Following an injury layoff, the 33-year-old returned to international cricket during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Thursday. He made an instant impact with his left-arm spin, finishing with figures of 1 for 28 in Team India’s 62-run triumph.

Evaluating Jadeja’s comeback bowling effort, Parthiv told Cricbuzz during an interaction:

“It is never easy making a comeback as you don’t have those game overs. We all know that Ravindra Jadeja has played a lot of matches but you still need that game time in the middle. And this game was a great opportunity with regards to the same.”

ICC



They beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I in Lucknow.



#INDvSL India take a 1-0 series lead. They beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I in Lucknow.

Explaining why the all-rounder has it slightly easier than other bowlers when it comes to making a comeback, the former cricketer added:

“Jadeja’s action is such that he can repeat it easily, so he has an advantage when it comes to making a comeback. His run-up is not that big and he has a smooth action. So I was confident that Jadeja would get used to his old routine without much trouble.”

Apart from the left-arm spinner, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal continued his impressive run from the West Indies series. He was miserly on Thursday as he gave away just 11 runs in his three overs and dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Praising Chahal, former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha said:

“Chahal’s strength is that he always looks to take wickets and be aggressive. He is never defensive. As long as he keeps bowling this way, he will continue to impress. I feel he was unlucky with that lbw decision (of Charith Asalanka) that was overturned, but overall he bowled really well.”

With the wicket of Shanaka, Chahal (67) went past Jasprit Bumrah (66) to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the T20I format.

“Credit to Rohit for bowling him at the death” - Parthiv Patel on Indian captain’s use of Venkatesh Iyer

Apart from Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an impact with 2 for 9, dismissing the Lankan openers. Rohit Sharma also gave three overs to Venkatesh Iyer and even tried the all-rounder out at the death.

Impressed with Rohit’s tactics as captain, Parthiv said:

“Rohit impressed again as captain. He gave a few overs to Deepak Hooda and bowled Venkatesh Iyer at the death to find out how he can bowl in those situations. Credit to Rohit for doing so. It is important to see how Iyer bowls in different game situations. India would come to know how he can adapt in such situations only when they make him bowl those overs.”

BCCI - Captain



#TeamIndia Milestone - Captain @ImRo45 now sits atop the leading run-scorer in T20Is list

Venkatesh Iyer went for a few runs but ended up with figures of 2 for 36 from three overs. He picked up the scalps of Janith Liyanage and Chamika Karunaratne.

