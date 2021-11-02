IND vs AFG: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 33 of T20 World Cup 2021

After suffering defeats in their first two ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, India will take the field on Wednesday (November 3) in Abu Dhabi to battle Afghanistan. The upcoming match will be the first time India will play at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in this T20 World Cup.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit played their first two matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan and New Zealand dominated them. India will look to turn around their fortunes in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue's chances of qualifying for the semifinals are low. However, they will aim to win their remaining games and stay in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Before India crosses swords with Afghanistan, let's take a look at their head-to-head record and other numbers in T20I.

IND vs AFG head-to-head stats

India won both their previous matches against Afghanistan. The two met each other during the 2010 and 2012 editions of the T20 World Cup.

India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in their first meeting at Gros Islet in 2010 and by 23 runs in Colombo in the next edition.

IND vs AFG: Numbers you need to know before Match 33 of T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli has 50 runs in T20Is against Afghanistan. Among the Indian squad members, he has the most runs in T20Is against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has scored 31 runs and taken one wicket in T20 World Cup matches against India.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken two wickets against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if he gets a game on Wednesday.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Rashid Khan to bowl at an economy rate of less than 6? Yes No 19 votes so far