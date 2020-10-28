IND vs AUS 2020-21: Dates confirmed for India’s tour Down Under; Test series begins with pink-ball Test

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed the schedule for India’s upcoming tour of Australia starting next month, with Adelaide set to host the day-night Test and the iconic Boxing Day Test staying in Melbourne.

The itinerary consists of 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, with the tour kickstarting with the limited-overs leg. The 3 ODIs will be played on November 27, 29 and December 2 followed by the T20Is on December 4, 6 and 8.

The action will then shift to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the 4-match series begins with the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17 and the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground slated to take place between December 26-30.

India will play their first match of 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7-11, with the tour concluding with the fourth and final Test at the Gabba starting January 15.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said:

“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer.”

Notably, ahead of the Test series, India A will lock horns with Australia A at Drummoyne Oval from December 6-8. The first team will then play Australia A in a day-night game at the SCG from December 11-13.

However, the 3-day practice games may feature many Test regulars to get them into the groove to play with the red ball since many of them will be flying straight out of the ongoing IPL in the UAE.

Complete schedule of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21

Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil

1st ODI: November 27 – SCG (D/N)

2nd ODI: November 29 – SCG (D/N)

3rd ODI: December 2 – Canberra (D/N)

1st T20I: December 4 – Canberra (Night)

2nd T20I: December 6 – SCG (Night)

3rd T20I: December 8 – SCG (Night)

1st Test: December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval (D/N)

2nd Test: December 26-30 – MCG

3rd Test: January 7-11 – SCG

4th Test: January 15-19 – Brisbane

India’s squads for all 3 formats were announced earlier this week, and the players and coaches not associated with the IPL have been asked to travel to Dubai in the next few days. Everyone, including the Australian players, will then fly to Sydney on a charter flight after the IPL concludes on November 10.