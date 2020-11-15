India and Australia are set to battle it out in all three formats of the game over the next few months. India's tour Down Under will begin with the T20 leg, and if past matches between the two teams are anything to go by, we could be in for three cracking contests.

India have faced Australia 20 times in the shortest format of the game, and hold an impressive record, having won 11 matches and lost just eight encounters against their arch-rivals.

Matches between these two teams are often high scoring affairs, and expect the upcoming series to be no different with the quality of batsmen both sides possess.

Here we take a look at the Men in Blue's three leading run scorers in T20 internationals against Australia.

Virat Kohli

No points for guessing who sits on top of the pile. Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer in T20s between India and Australia. The India captain has scored 584 runs in just 16 games against the Aussies, at an incredible average of 64.88.

Virat Kohli also has a very healthy strike-rate of 147.10, and has six fifties to his name with a best score of 90. What makes his record even more special is that no other player has scored more than 405 runs in games between India and Australia.

Kohli is simply a class apart, and he will certainly be aiming to keep his excellent run-scoring record against Australia going later this month.

Advertisement

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: India v Australia

Rohit Sharma

Sitting behind Kohli is Rohit Sharma, who has 318 runs to his name in 19 matches against Australia. The Mumbai Indians captain averages 22.71 at a strike rate of 133.61, and has hit three fifties.

Although his stats in T20 cricket against Australia aren't the best, he loves playing against Aaron Finch's side, and has enjoyed some cracking innings against them in recent years. His absence will certainly be felt in the India top order in the upcoming series.

India v Australia - T20I: Game 1

MS Dhoni

Advertisement

India's third highest run getter in T20 matches against Australia is MS Dhoni. The former India captain is just five runs behind Rohit Sharma, with 313 runs to his name in 17 matches.

While he wasn't able to score a fifty against Australia in T20 cricket, Dhoni still had a very healthy average of 39.12.

The wicketkeeper batsman produced several match-winning innings against Australia, who have always been envious about his ability to play the finisher's role in limited overs cricket.

They will certainly be glad that they do not have to deal with Dhoni anymore.