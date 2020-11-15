Ind vs Aus 2020: 3 India bowlers who have the most wickets against Australia in T20Is

India are all set to take on Australia in what promises to be a mouth watering series between two of the world's best cricket teams. The series will begin with three T20Is and as we saw in the IPL, the bowlers could be the ones making the real difference in the encounters.

Australia and India have previously squared off 20 times in T20Is, with Virat Kohli's side having tasted victory on 11 occasions.

Both India and Australia have world class bowling units and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this much awaited contest. Ahead of the start of the series, we take a look at who are India's leading wicket takers in the shortest format of the game against Australia.

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 5

Jasprit Bumrah

Unsurprisingly, it is Jasprit Bumrah who tops the wicket-taking charts in matches between India and Australia. His unorthodox swing-arm action and deadly accuracy have caused the Aussies a lot of problems over the years.

The 26-year-old will be expected to be India's chief destructor in the upcoming series Down Under once again.

Bumrah is, without a doubt, one of the world's greatest ever T20 bowlers, and his stats against Australia certainly back up his quality. Bumrah has taken 15 wickets in 11 matches against Australia at an economy rate of 7.45. He also has a healthy average of 20.45 with a best of 3-16.

Following his exploits in the recently concluded IPL 2020, Australia will certainly not be looking forward to facing him this summer.

England v India: Final - ICC Champions Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin

While Ravichandran Ashwin is no longer a limited overs player for India, he has an impressive record against Australia in T20 cricket.

The 34-year-old is the third highest wicket-taker in games between the two sides, having taken ten wickets in nine games with a best of 4-11.

Ashwin's economy rate of 8.43 is certainly not the best, and shows why India do not pick him for T20Is anymore. But as he showed in IPL 2020, Ashwin does remain a proven wicket-taker in the shortest format.

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Just behind Ashwin is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken eight wickets for India in seven matches against Australia. His swing and accuracy have gotten the better of many of Australia's world class batsmen over the years.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's eight wickets against Australia have come at an average of 18.37. He also has an excellent economy rate of 6.21, and a best of 3/35.

Kumar will be sorely missed by India during their tour to Australia this time around, although the Aussies will certainly be glad that he's injured.