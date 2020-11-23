IND vs AUS 2020: Alex Carey still hoping to play Test cricket for Australia

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has said that his dream remains to play Test cricket for his country despite a lack of red-ball cricket in the last 12 months.

The 29-year-old, who has signed a new four year deal with BBL side Adelaide Strikers, spoke about his desire to earn his first Baggy Green on Monday.

Alex Carey is the heir apparent to Tim Paine but was not called up to Australia's 17-man squad for their upcoming four-match Test series against India.

He still remains a key part of Australia's limited-overs plans, but his main aim is to play in the longest format of the game.

I'll try to improve and keep working on my craft: Alex Carey

Alex Carey skipped the opening four rounds of Sheffield Shield matches this summer as he was away at the 2020 IPL.

His lack of recent first-class cricket certainly hampered his chances of earning a call-up to the Test team for the India series. However, his hopes of playing Test cricket for Australia remain high.

Alex Carey said:

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to play some longer-format cricket and be part of the Australia A squad taking on India under lights at the SCG. So if an opportunity does come up to represent my country in the longer format then I'll hopefully feel prepared and ready to do so, but it's still a long way off."

He added:

"Painey's obviously doing a great job behind the stumps and leading the group, so I'll continue trying to improve and keep working on my craft. It's still a dream of mine to play Test cricket for Australia. Fingers crossed my cricket keeps developing and I keep improving and one day I earn a spot in the Test team."

Alex Carey will have a chance to stake a claim for a Test spot when he takes on India as part of the Australia A squad in a warm-up match next month. He will also get a chance to show his leadership skills in the 2020-21 BBL, with Adelaide Strikers captain Travis Head set to miss most of the tournament due to the Australia-India Test series.