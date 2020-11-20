Ind vs Aus 2020: "Had been too long since we did that" KL Rahul shares video of Indian cricket team's group training [Watch]

The new vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs team, KL Rahul, has been working hard in the net before the series against Australia. The Kings XI Punjab skipper recently shared a video on social media where he could be seen sweating it out at the gym along with his teammates.

KL Rahul had a phenomenal IPL 2020 and won the Orange Cap for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, his team could not qualify for the playoffs, but Rahul won everyone's hearts with his consistent performances.

All members of the Indian squad seem to be getting in the groove before the high-profile series versus Australia gets underway. Rahul, in particular, looked very determined in the clip, while Hardik Pandya showed off his great physique.

"Loving the group training sessions. Had been too long since we all did that," KL Rahul captioned the video.

Loving the group training sessions 🇮🇳

Had been too long since we all did that 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ILsQwzm353 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 20, 2020

KL Rahul will be the key to India's success against Australia

The Indian cricket team had visited New Zealand earlier this year where the hosts blanked them in the ODI series and the ICC World Test Championship series. The Men in Blue managed to whitewash the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is, and KL Rahul played a significant role in the team's win.

While the right-handed batsman opened the innings for the team in the game's shortest format, he was a pillar in the middle-order in the 50-over matches. Since Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the ODIs and the T20Is, KL Rahul is likely to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan.

Good to be back in blue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020

Rahul will also support Virat Kohli in the leadership group. Thus, his performances could be a decisive factor in this tour. It will be interesting to see how the Karnataka-based player bats against the mighty Aussies.