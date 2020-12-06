IND vs AUS 2020: Hardik Pandya better than Andre Russell, says Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped big praise on Hardik Pandya, saying that the all-rounder is playing the finisher's role better than West Indies' Andre Russell. Pandya has made a big impact for India against Australia, scoring 268 runs in just five matches across the two white-ball formats.

He scored 42 runs off 22 balls in the second T20I on Sunday and played the finisher's role as India beat Australia to claim the T20I series with a game to spare.

And Harbhajan believes that his former IPL teammate is not only hitting sixes at will but also showing great technique. Harbhajan also praised Hardik Pandya's sensibility. The 40-year-old told India Today:

"He always had the talent. We knew he could hit big sixes. But now he has been playing consistently, he has got the idea of staying there and finishing the game. Confidence is building every day. He is someone who is a proper finisher for Team India. He is as good as Russell, maybe better than, I would say. He is hitting sixes at will."

"At the same time, he has got the technique as well. He is someone who can take singles as well. He is not someone who just likes to hit sixes. He is a very, very mature batsman, he has got a good technique. It's good to see him taking up the responsibility and finishing off the game like he did today. Hardik's batting is as good as any batsman"

Hardik Pandya earns comparisons with Dhoni as India cruise past Australia

Hardik Pandya led India to victory against Australia

Hardik Pandya earned a lot of praise from all over the world for his performances. Even the Australia players, analysts and journalists couldn't help but applaud Pandya for his efforts as he carried India to a series win. They will no doubt be relieved that they only have to face him one more time this summer, as he isn't part of the India Test squad.

Pandya's exemplary performance with the bat was so good that it drew comparisons with MS Dhoni from fans on Twitter. The wicket-keeper batsman played the finisher's role for India to great success for many years. Now Pandya has taken over the mantle and his form is an encouraging sign for India ahead of next year's T20I World Cup.