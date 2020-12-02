IND vs AUS 2020: 'India want to face up to the challenge of Australia,' says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya proved to be India's match-winner in the third ODI against Australia, as his 92 not out off just 76 balls made the difference between the two sides in a hard fought contest.

Pandya was voted as the man of the match for his performance with the bat and after the game, he spoke about the experience of playing against the Aussies on their home turf.

"It's fantastic. Been working really hard to make sure I play for my country, so I'm really happy to be playing this series. You need to be on your toes to compete against Australia. I feel that you always have that extra edge in you when you play against Australia, you want to face up to that challenge," Hardik Pandya said.

Hardik Pandya was no doubt India's best player in the series, scoring big runs in two of the three encounters. He also took the wicket of Steve Smith in the second ODI, but did not bowl in the third game.

The all-rounder, who helped the Mumbai Indians win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title recently, was also asked if Ravindra Jadeja had taken over as the 'rockstar' in the team by Shane Warne.

"I'm fine if Jadeja keeps that role. I'm a father now," Pandya added.

T. Natarajan quite an inspiration: Hardik Pandya

Australia v India - ODI Game 3

The match also saw T. Natarajan make his India debut following a string of impressive performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

The left-arm pacer took two key Australia wickets and played a vital role for India in their win. Hardik Pandya spoke about Natarajan's story and how much of an inspiration it was to everyone.

"Natarajan is quite a story, quite an inspiration with the background he's come from," Pandya noted.

Both Hardik Pandya and T. Natarajan will now be looking forward to the T20I series, where India will be aiming to build on this win and take over the momentum heading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.