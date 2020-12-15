IND vs AUS 2020: India receive boost with Ravindra Jadeja back in training ahead of first Test

Ravindra Jadeja is back training with the India team ahead of the first Test against Australia, which begins on Thursday.

The all-rounder was spotted in training on Tuesday. The India cricket team account also posted a video later of him cutting a cake along with Kuldeep Yadav and bowling coach B. Arun, as the squad celebrated the trio's birthdays.

The video came just one day after Jadeja posted a fitness update of himself.

Ravindra Jadeja's return to training is a big boost for India, although it remains to be seen if he will be fit in time for the first Test match.

He suffered a hamstring strain and a concussion in the first T20I against Australia earlier this month, and is currently listed as a doubt for the first Test.

Who could replace the influential Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test?

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja was in excellent form before suffering his injury, so India will be hoping to have him fit and ready for action as soon as possible. The 32-year-old is capable of making a big impact, no matter whether he plays as an all-rounder or as the lone specialist spinner.

He is also an excellent fielder and a great presence to have on the field, two traits that are hugely important in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja averages 35.26 with the bat and 24.62 with the ball in Test match cricket.

If Jadeja is forced to miss the first Test, one of Kuldeep Yadav or Ravichandran Ashwin could take his place in the team.

The duo played in the first tour match against Australia A. However, they weren't part of the team for the second tour match which was played with the pink ball, as India went with an all-pace attack.

Kuldeep Yadav has only played six Test matches and averages 24.12. Ashwin is the more experienced campaigner, having taken 362 Test wickets at an average of 25.36.

Ashwin's last Test for India came against New Zealand this year, while Yadav hasn't played Test cricket since India's last tour to Australia. So, it looks like Ashwin is the likeliest option to replace Jadeja at the moment.