IND vs AUS 2020: Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss the first Test for India

India have been dealt a big blow ahead of their first Test match against Australia as PTI report that Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the game.

The 32-year-old injured his hamstring and suffered a concussion scare in the first T20I against Australia, and it looks like that will keep him out of action for a while.

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be out for at least three weeks, which will see him miss the first Test, which begins on December 17 in Adelaide. The all-rounder could be out for an even longer period in case he has suffered a torn hamstring. He could then also miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Hamstring injury will take Ravindra Jadeja longer to recover from than concussion

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin will battle it out for a spot in Ravindra Jadeja's absence

Ravindra Jadeja was substituted by Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I against Australia after apparently suffering from a concussion. However, it is the hamstring injury that is likely to prevent him from taking part in the first, and possibly, the second test.

BCCI sources say that Ravindra Jadeja is recovering well from his concussion injury, but healing the hamstring injury will take some time.

A commentator also said during the second day's play of India's warm-up game against Australia A that Ravindra Jadeja is out for three weeks.

Ravindra Jadeja was in excellent form, especially with the bat, in the limited-overs series against Australia before suffering the double injury. He was expected to play a key role in the Test series, but his injury could pave the way for a recall for Ravichandran Ashwin or even Kuldeep Yadav.

Both Ashwin and Yadav are currently playing in the tour game against Australia A. While Ashwin took two wickets in 19 overs on day two of the game, Yadav went wicketless after 14 overs.