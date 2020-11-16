IND vs Aus 2020: Three underrated Australia players India must be wary of

India and Australia square off in what promises to be cracking contests across all three formats of the game. Both teams are filled with world-class players in all positions, and we could be in for some thrilling battles over the next three months.

With the series set to get underway with the limited-overs leg, there will be some high-scoring, closely-fought contests. While India will need to be wary of Australia's leading players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc, the hosts also have some underrated players in their squad who could prove to be game-changers.

Here we look at three underrated Australia players who could trouble India over the six-limited overs matches.

1. Kane Richardson

England v Australia - 3rd Vitality International Twenty20

While Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are Australia's frontline bowlers, Kane Richardson has also been in excellent form of late, and could cause India a fair few problems.

Richardson's skill at the death and his ability to bowl economically is a weapon that Aaron Finch has turned to on numerous occasions over the past 12 months.

He is a very effective bowler, especially in T20 cricket with his variations and slower balls. Even when he doesn't take wickets, Richardson is fairly economical, and India know all too well just how dangerous he can be.

It was Richardson who engineered India's collapse in a 2016 ODI between the two teams with a career-best 5 for 68. India were cruising at 276-1 chasing 349, but Richardson turned things around and helped Australia claim a dramatic win.

2. Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott celebrates a century in the Sheffield Shield

While most positions in the Australia line-up are fairly set, questions remain about the ability of the all-rounders in the side to play the finisher's role. That could mean a chance for Sean Abbott, who goes into the series in excellent form with both bat and ball.

Abbott is one of Australia's most versatile all-rounders, even though he has only made it to the fringes of the team for the majority of his career.

But with Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar in poor form, and Mitchell Marsh out injured, the opportunity could arise for Abbott to play at number seven or even eight for Australia. He is a clean striker of the ball and also capable of taking wickets.

This could be the perfect series for Justin Langer to try out some changes, and Abbott is more than deserving of a chance.

3. Alex Carey

Alex Carey celebrates a hundred against England.

With David Warner and Steve Smith set to be rested at some point during the series, Australia will certainly be shy of top-order batsmen. That could present an opportunity for Alex Carey, who has endured a rough year after impressing at the World Cup.

Carey is certainly a fine batsman, especially when he is afforded the time to build an innings, as he showed with his match-winning hundred in the decider against England earlier this year.

He struggled to make an impact in the IPL, and will be determined to have a good series against India. The Indian squad might consider him as the weak link of the Aussie side, but when on his game, Carey is just as capable as the top-order stars in the Australia line-up.