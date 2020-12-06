IND vs AUS 2020: Twitter reactions as Hardik Pandya helps India win T20I series against Australia

Hardik Pandya was the star of the show for India yet again, as he came up clutch to help them seal a T20I series victory over Australia with a game to spare.

Pandya scored 42 off just 22 balls, including two massive sixes in the final over by Daniel Sams, to take India home with a couple of balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya has dominated Australia since the start of the limited-overs series, and his latest innings took him to 268 runs in just five matches on the tour. He has taken over the finisher's role to great effect, silencing critics with his performances.

Pandya's latest knock proved yet again that when in form, he is one of the best finishers in white-ball cricket. The innings helped India win the T20I series, and will no doubt give them a lot of confidence and momentum going into the Test matches.

The win was also India's tenth successive victory in T20I cricket - their best-ever run of form in the shortest format. India will be looking to complete a clean sweep when the two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Tuesday.

While Hardik Pandya was the main man with the bat, T Natarajan excelled with the ball in hand. Natarajan was India's best bowler on the day by far, conceding just 20 runs in his four overs. He also took the key wickets of D'Arcy Short and Moises Henriques.

But it was Pandya who took home the man of the match award for his stellar knock, which was the biggest talking point of the game. It got people talking all over the world and Twitter was no different, as it went wild with every six the 27-year-old hit.

Twitter reactions to Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock in IND vs AUS second T20I

Hardik pandya is one of the most calm cool and clean hitter of the ball top class @hardikpandya7 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 6, 2020

This one is for everyone back home! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nXsF7fS9PJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 6, 2020

Please give first round of Coronavirus vaccine to elderly people, frontline workers, healthcare workers and Hardik Pandya. — Vishesh (@vishcomical) December 6, 2020

Zabardast hitting by @hardikpandya7 .

Wonderful start from @SDhawan25 and @klrahul11 , @imVkohli and a sensational bowling spell from @Natarajan_91 . And India seal the T20 series with a game to go. Maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/VDgb6CwT33 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020

This Hardik Pandya has rocketed into my top five cricketers. Rock star. pic.twitter.com/9TiDiDVlV8 — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 6, 2020

42 in 22. 14 in 4 balls. Hardik Pandya is the best finisher in T20 cricket! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 6, 2020