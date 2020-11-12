IND vs AUS 2020: Virat Kohli's absence doesn't mean we lift the trophy, says Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made it clear that the absence of Virat Kohli from the last three matches of the upcoming Test series will not make it any easier for the Australian side to defeat the Indian team. He reckons that the Australian team still has to do plenty of work to combat the Indian side that will tour their nation.

Lyon was speaking to Fox Cricket when he commented on the threat that India possesses even in the absence of its skipper and batting mainstay, Virat Kohli. He said:

“Just because Virat’s not here doesn’t mean we get to hold the trophy up […] Look at Pujara, Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It’s still going to be a massive challenge for us […] We’ve still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do.”

Virat Kohli will travel back to India after the first Test at Adelaide and will not be available for the remainder of the series. He has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Virat Kohli is the best player in the world, opines Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon lauded Virat Kohli, stating that he is the best player in the world along with his Australian teammates Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

He went on to express disappointment at the absence of Virat Kohli and said that he loves playing against the best players in the world.

“I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It’s disappointing for the series. You want to play against the best players in the world.”

Nathan Lyon had picked up 21 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, during India's last tour of Australia.

The Test series will start with a day-night encounter at Adelaide on 17 December, which will be followed by Test matches at Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

