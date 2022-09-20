3 Australian players who could stand between India and a T20I series win

Despite being the defending T20 World Cup champions, Australia aren't the favorites for their upcoming T20I series against Team India.

The visitors will be without a few familiar faces. While David Warner was always going to miss the series, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have been left out to recover from minor niggles. The first T20I, to be played on Tuesday, September 20 in Mohali, will give the Aussies the chance to test out some of the fringe players.

Despite this, though, Australia have assembled a solid squad that can push India to the limit. Here are three Australian players who could stand between the Men in Blue and yet another bilateral T20I series win.

#3 Cameron Green

Australia v New Zealand - One Day International Series: Game 1

Cameron Green has played only one T20I for Australia but he has quickly become one of the first names on the teamsheet across formats. Only two weeks ago, he hit an unbeaten 89 to take the team over the line in a tightly fought ODI against New Zealand.

Green batted at No. 5 on T20I debut, and while it's unclear whether he'll be trusted to play an important middle-order role, his all-round skills will be crucial to the composition of the Aussie playing XI in Indian conditions. His presence will allow the visitors to play either an extra spinner or an extra batter.

Green may not have a great T20 record, but his long levers and versatility will be a real challenge for India to counter.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Australia T20 World Cup Kit Reveal

One of the best T20 players in the world, Glenn Maxwell can win any match on his day. The star all-rounder will be the Aussies' key man in the middle order, while his bowling will undoubtedly be used at various points in the series.

In 16 T20Is against India, Maxwell has scored 431 runs at an average of 33.15. He has a highest score of 113* and has also scalped four wickets. The dynamic Aussie's match-ups against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel could determine the course of the series.

If Maxwell fires, India might have no way of stopping him.

#1 Tim David

Welsh Fire Men v Southern Brave Men - The Hundred

Tim David will finally get a chance to turn out in Australian colors, and India will be the unlucky victims of the selection. One of the most destructive T20 batters in the world, the big man has succeeded in franchise leagues around the world, as evidenced by his career strike rate of 163.17.

David is likely to bat in the lower-middle order for Australia, somewhere around No. 6. He will be up against credentialed names like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel at the death, where he is also at his best. If the 26-year-old makes a mark in his debut series, it will be very hard for India to keep Australia in check.

