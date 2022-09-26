IND vs AUS 2022: 3 biggest positives for India from the T20I series against Australia

Rohit Sharma notched up yet another bilateral series win under his belt as Team India captain as the Men in Blue clinched the deciding T20I against Australia by six wickets on Sunday, September 25.

India have only three T20Is to go before the T20 World Cup, and Rohit came out and stated that his team accomplished most of their objectives for the series. They will want to build on their display against South Africa to ensure that a repeat of last year's campaign doesn't transpire Down Under.

Here are the three biggest positives for India from their T20I series win over Australia.

#3 India's intent template is slowly coming together

Rohit has been vocal about the brand of cricket he wishes to play, and India seem to be finding their feet when it comes to the aggressive approach that they have been asked to follow.

KL Rahul shrugged off his demons to notch up a fluent fifty in the opening encounter, and although he didn't score much in the next two games, he got out playing attacking shots according to the demands of the team.

Rohit, on his part, was as aggressive as ever. His scores of 11, 46* and 17 may not point to a highly successful series, but his strike rate of 172.09 gave India a positive start. In the middle order, too, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya tried to support their captain.

#2 The Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant debate is practically settled

Dinesh Karthik played only eight balls in the T20I series against Australia and one ball in the preceding Asia Cup. But given how specialized his role is, it might be safe to say that the veteran keeper has sealed his spot in India's playing XI.

Kohli, Suryakumar and Hardik have made positions from No. 3 to No. 5 their own, and playing Karthik's alternative - Rishabh Pant - at No. 6 below doesn't really make sense. With Hardik taking up more responsibility, India need a finisher, and that's where Karthik has excelled over the last few years.

DK smashed a four and a six off Daniel Sams to take India over the line in the second T20I, and that alone seemed to be enough to guarantee him a place in the XI. The South Africa series will reveal more, but the Karthik vs Pant debate seems to have reached its logical conclusion ahead of the T20 World Cup.

#1 Axar Patel may ensure Ravindra Jadeja's absence isn't felt

When Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after undergoing knee surgery, it seemed like India's chances had taken a massive hit. But a few games down the line, things are looking brighter for the Men in Blue.

Axar Patel scalped eight wickets in the three T20I against Australia at an economy rate of 6.3, taking up difficult roles in the powerplay and in the middle overs. He may not offer as much as Jadeja with the bat, but his restrictive bowling and inward angle could prove to be massive assets to the side.

The conditions in Australia will be wholly different, and whether Axar can adapt remains to be seen. His fielding also needs to improve. But his Player of the Series performance was India's biggest positive against Australia.

