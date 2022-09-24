IND vs AUS 2022: 3 Indian players who flopped in the 2nd T20I vs Australia

A stubbornly wet outfield threatened to play spoilsport in Nagpur but Team India managed to level the three-match series against Australia with a six-wicket win in the second T20I on Friday, September 23.

In a contest reduced to eight overs per side, Axar Patel scalped two wickets to hold Australia to a chaseable score, which Rohit Sharma then made light work of with an unbeaten 46. For the visitors, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa put in telling contributions, albeit in a losing cause.

However, a few names couldn't quite impress on Friday. Here are three Indian players who flopped in the second T20I against Australia.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

5th T20 International: India v South Africa

It might seem extremely harsh to label Yuzvendra Chahal a flop in the second T20I. He bowled his only over for 12 runs in an innings where the average run rate was 11.25. Had the leg-spinner not been under scrutiny coming into the contest, his over wouldn't have invited a second glance.

But given the circumstances of the contest, Chahal finds himself under the scanner once again. Having bowled two balls quick and flat, the experienced leggie decided the best course of action for the third delivery was to flight it generously and invite the batter into an attacking stroke.

What was the need in an eight-over game? Aaron Finch promptly smacked him straight down the ground for a six, and Chahal immediately went back to flatter trajectories. On a pitch where his leg-spin counterpart Adam Zampa and teammate Axar Patel shone, the 32-year-old failed to execute the most straightforward of plans.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

India v Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav came into the second T20I on the back of a superb display in the series opener. However, he lasted only one ball in the shortened contest.

Coming in at the fall of Virat Kohli's wicket, Suryakumar would've wanted to string together a short partnership with his skipper and take India over the line. But an ill-advised sweep to a ball that was almost yorker-length saw him walk back for a first-baller.

Rohit was quick to prevent Suryakumar from taking a review with him. We might see more spinners target the sweep-loving SKY with fuller lengths in the upcoming matches.

#1 Harshal Patel

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Returning from injury in the series, Harshal Patel was one of India's worst performers in the first ODI. His four overs went for 49 as Cameron Green and Matthew Wade hit him out of the park on multiple occasions. Searching for an upswing in fortunes, the experienced pacer saw Wade turn tormentor once again.

Bowling two of the final three overs of Australia's innings, Harshal had the perfect opportunity to re-establish himself as a trusted death bowler. But things went pear-shaped as he conceded two fours and three sixes to go for 32 runs in his two overs.

Harshal's cutters into the pitch didn't prove deceptive at all, and he missed his yorker when he attempted it. The dip that used to confuse opposition batters appears to be missing, and the pace of his stock delivery seems to be down as well. India need the 31-year-old to find his bearings in the immediate future.

