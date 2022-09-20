IND vs AUS 2022: India Player Ratings from 1st T20I vs Australia as bowlers crumble at the death despite Axar heroics

A fiery lower-order cameo from Matthew Wade took Australia over the line by four wickets in the first T20I against Team India in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

After losing the toss, India made the most of the batting conditions on offer. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya struck fluent fifties, and along with a blitz from Suryakumar Yadav, took the Men in Blue to a daunting 208/6. However, Cameron Green took the game away from India in the chase before Wade finished things off capably.

Here are India's player ratings (out of 10) for the T20I series opener against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2022: Rahul, SKY, Hardik help India post 208; Axar shines with 3-fer

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 1

KL Rahul: 8/10

The version of Rahul that shows intent showed up in Mohali, smacking a fluent fifty that comprised a plethora of stunning shots. He could've carried on and scored big but he more than did his job at the top of the order. The 30-year-old dropped a straightforward chance at long-off.

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

Rohit struck a six and a four but holed out in the deep while playing a half-hearted pick-up shot. He looked a touch bereft of answers as Australia went hard at the top and his death-bowling plans went totally awry.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Fresh off his maiden T20I century, Kohli managed only two runs before walking back. He held on to a steepler to dismiss Cameron Green and was energetic on the field.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Suryakumar played a blinder after coming in at the fall of two quick wickets. He notched up 46 off 25 balls with two fours and four sixes, but only if he could stop attempting to dab deliveries down to third man.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

After Rahul and Suryakumar set the stage, Hardik took over. He slammed seven fours and five sixes in a ridiculous display of hitting to take India past the 200-run mark, with his range around the ground on full display. The all-rounder's two overs went for 22.

Dinesh Karthik: 5/10

DK couldn't make an impact this time, trapped in front by Nathan Ellis. He handed Pandya the strike well and coaxed Rohit into two smart reviews.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Promoted ahead of Karthik, Axar struck a sweet four down the ground before holing out in the deep. The left-arm spinner was the game-changer with the ball, claiming three wickets while conceding only 17 runs. His dropped catch at deep midwicket didn't prove costly.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 0.5/10

Leaking 52 runs in his four overs, Bhuvneshwar added nothing to India's bowling attack. He got his radar all wrong at the death and couldn't produce any early breakthroughs despite some swing on offer.

Harshal Patel: 1/10

Returning from injury, Harshal endured a tough outing. His repeated off-cutters into the pitch refused to pay dividends and he ended up with figures of 0/49. The bowler's final over, which cost 22, effectively cost India the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 1.5/10

Chahal had yet another unimpressive outing. He leaked 38 runs in his first three overs, dishing out freebies in the slot and looseners down leg. Bowling the last over as a formality, he dismissed Tim David.

Umesh Yadav: 6/10

Umesh's first eight balls were horrific as he conceded five fours and a six. But he pulled things back excellently, dismissing Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell with the help of the DRS. His two-wicket burst turned the tide in India's favor.

LIVE POLL Q. What cost India the game against Australia? Chahal's lack of penetration Harshal and Bhuvneshwar's inaccurate death bowling 2 votes so far