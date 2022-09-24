IND vs AUS 2022: India Player Ratings from 2nd T20I vs Australia as Rohit, Axar lead Men in Blue to series-leveling win

A fine unbeaten 46 from captain Rohit Sharma supported Axar Patel's stingy spell as Team India vanquished Australia by six wickets in a rain-shortened eight-over game in Nagpur on Friday, September 24 to level the three-match series.

After getting some much-needed toss luck, Axar's two-wicket burst stunted the Aussie innings. But a late flurry of sixes from the in-form Matthew Wade took the visitors to a competitive 90/5 in eight overs. In response, Rohit led from the front before Dinesh Karthik finished things off in the final over.

Here are India's player ratings (out of 10) for the second T20I against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2022: Harshal expensive, Bumrah impressive for India

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 2

KL Rahul: 6/10

Rahul struck a delightfully flicked six over midwicket but lost his stumps to Adam Zampa in the third over.

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

The star of the Indian batting effort, Rohit cut and pulled his way to a stroke-filled unbeaten 46. He got most things right with his captaincy as well.

Virat Kohli: 6.5/10

Kohli meant business, hitting two well-timed fours down the ground, but ran down the pitch to his nemesis Zampa and lost his leg-stump in the process. He was everywhere on the field, shelling a tough chance in the deep but immediately making up for it with a superb throw to run out Cameron Green.

Suryakumar Yadav: 1/10

SKY lasted only one ball, playing a sweep to a ball that was way too full for the shot.

Hardik Pandya: 6.5/10

Hardik's first over threatened to produce wickets but cost 10 runs. His run-a-ball 9 helped India but he couldn't see the chase through.

Dinesh Karthik: 10/10

DK, the finisher, finally made an appearance after a long time, striking a six and a four in ice-cool fashion to take India over the line.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar's superb spell, in which he castled the dangerous duo of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, was the turning point of the first innings. The left-arm spinner appears to be in a rich vein of bowling form.

Rishabh Pant: 5/10

Brought in to beef up the batting, Pant had nothing to do. He receives a standard rating.

Harshal Patel: 2/10

For the second game running, Harshal was woefully expensive. He leaked 32 runs in the two overs he bowled at the death as Matthew Wade took a particular liking to him once again. India will be concerned about the form of their returning fast bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 4/10

Chahal conceded 12 runs in his only over, with his only flighted delivery of the match costing him. It was a curious decision to flight the ball, with speed through the air proving to be the spinners' ally in Nagpur.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7.5/10

A few trademark yorkers brought about a few smiles among the audience as Bumrah returned after a long break. Some time out in the middle would've helped him immensely.

