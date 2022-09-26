IND vs AUS 2022: India Player Ratings from the T20I series vs Australia as T20 World Cup preparations intensify

Team India managed to record yet another bilateral series win as their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup hit fever pitch. With a six-wicket win in the decider, the Men in Blue clinched the T20I series against a depleted Australia by a 2-1 margin.

Axar Patel was the star of the show for India as he walked away with the Player of the Series award after replacing the injured Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI. Others like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav impressed, but a few returning names couldn't quite make an impact.

Here are India's player ratings (out of 10) for the three-match T20I series against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2022: Axar wins Player of the Series; Hardik, SKY impress

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

KL Rahul: 6/10

Rahul had a good start to the series, striking a fluent fifty that kindled hopes of him returning to his destructive and consistent best. Although he couldn't contribute much in the next two games, dismissed playing hacks across the line, the intent he showed will hold India in good stead.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit had a highest score of 46* in the series, but his strike rate of 172.09 gave the team a massive boost in the powerplay. India's skipper has overcome several limitations to become a dangerous T20 opener, and if he can convert his starts more regularly, the side will be in great hands.

Virat Kohli: 6.5/10

Kohli's 63 in the final T20I was his only notable contribution in the series, but he was more than willing to play his shots. Nearing his best again and electric on the field, the former skipper displayed encouraging signs against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9/10

India's highest run-scorer in the series with 115 runs, Suryakumar dazzled all with his audacious strokeplay. His strike rate of 185.48 was testament to just how good he was in the middle overs. SKY might just be India's most important T20I batter.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik notched up 105 runs at a strike rate of 190.9 while batting at No. 5. He went wicketless in the series and his economy rate of 9.16 was on the higher side, but the all-rounder had a productive assignment overall. He finished games off and held his nerve under pressure.

Dinesh Karthik: 7/10

DK's only contribution was in the second T20I, where he hit a four and a six in the final over to take India over the line. The veteran might have solidified his place in the playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Axar Patel: 9.5/10

Player of the Series Axar was by far the leading wicket-taker, with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.3. Stepping into Ravindra Jadeja's shoes with ease, the all-rounder was one of India's biggest positives from the series, although his fielding left a lot to be desired.

Rishabh Pant: 5/10

Pant only played the shortened game and didn't get to bat. He receives a standard rating.

Harshal Patel: 2/10

Harshal finished the series with an economy rate of 12.37 as he struggled to find his rhythm on his comeback from injury. The experienced pacer's only notable contribution was his tight final over in the decider, which returned only seven runs as well as his only wicket of the series.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 3/10

Picked as India's leading wicket-taking option in the middle overs, Chahal returned only two scalps at an economy rate of 9.12. The Men in Blue will need more from their leggie, whose pace variations and consistency were all over the place.

Jasprit Bumrah: 3.5/10

Playing the final two T20Is, Bumrah sent down some trademark yorkers but his radar wasn't quite there. He recorded his most expensive T20I spell in the decider and had an economy rate of 12.16 over the two games. Some match practice is the need of the hour for India's lead speedster.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 2/10

With only one wicket at an economy rate of 13, Bhuvneshwar was a big disappointment. He leaked runs at the death and couldn't produce any early breakthroughs either.

Umesh Yadav: 4/10

Umesh's only outing of the series saw him bowl two overs. Although he was plundered for 27 runs, his two-wicket burst gave India an opening, one that they couldn't capitalize upon.

