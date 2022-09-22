IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Police resort to lathi charge as fans gather in large numbers for 3rd T20I tickets in Hyderabad

The offline sale of tickets for the upcoming third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Australia commenced on Thursday, September 22, at the Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad.

A large number of fans flocked to the venue to claim tickets for the much-awaited encounter as Hyderabad is set to host an international match after a gap of nearly three years. According to reports, cricket enthusiasts began queuing up at the stadium at 5.00 am in the hopes of securing tickets.

However, the situation spiraled out of control, necessitating the intervention of local police. Many netizens shared videos on social media in which police officials can be seen hitting fans with sticks.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. https://t.co/OIP96BClOH

India and Australia will lock horns in the third T20I of their series on Sunday, September 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The last international fixture at the venue took place in December 2019.

Australia have 1-0 lead in the T20I series against India

The Men in Blue suffered a four-wicket defeat against Australia in the series opener at Mohali earlier this week. While the hosts posted a mammoth total of 208 in the encounter, their bowling let them down as they lost the game with four balls to spare.

The two cricketing giants will resume their battle for one-upmanship on Friday, September 23, when they battle it out in the second match of the series. The game is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The clash is a must-win one for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to stay afloat in the series. Australia, on the other hand, have a significant chance of completing a famous series victory by clinching the forthcoming contest.

IND vs AUS 2022 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

