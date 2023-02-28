IND vs AUS 2023: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore pitch history and Test records

Holkar Cricket Stadium will host the third Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia. India have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and will be keen to secure a series victory with another dominant performance in Indore.

Australia will be without the services of their captain Pat Cummins in this match. Steve Smith will lead the visitors in Pat's absence. Star opener David Warner is also unavailable due to injury.

India will start as the favorites to win this Test. Before the game gets underway, here are some vital stats from the previous Tests played at this stadium.

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Test records & stats

Test matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 0

Highest individual score: 243 - Mayank Agarwal (IND) vs. Bangladesh, 2019.

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/59 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2016.

Best bowling figures (match): 13/140 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2016.

Highest team score: 557/5 dec - India vs. New Zealand, 2016.

Lowest team score: 150 - Bangladesh vs. India, 2019.

Average first-innings score: 354

Holkar Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch in Indore is great for batting on the first two days of a Test match. As the game progresses, the spinners come into play and it becomes challenging to score runs at this venue.

Holkar Cricket Stadium last match

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the last Test at the Holkar Stadium. A double hundred from Mayank Agarwal guided India to 493/6 dec. in their first innings. Bangladesh scored 150 & 213 in their two innings, losing the Test by a big margin.

Five batters crossed the 50-run mark in that Test. A total of 26 wickets fell, with spinners accounting for six of them.

