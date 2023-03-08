IND vs AUS 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and Test records

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, starting on Thursday, March 9.

Hosts India have already gained an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series, but they need to win the Ahmedabad Test match to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia, on the other hand, have already qualified for the WTC Final after beating India by nine wickets in Indore. The visitors will aim to draw the series by recording one more win over the Rohit Sharma-led outfit.

Before the fourth Test of the India vs. Australia Test series starts, here's a look at some important numbers from previous Tests hosted by Ahmedabad's new stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Test records & stats

Perhaps tomorrow we could see a new attendance record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Test matches played: 2

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by visiting teams: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 0

Highest individual score: 101 - Rishabh Pant (IND) vs. England, 2021.

Best bowling figures (innings): 6/38 - Axar Patel (IND) vs. England, 2021.

Best bowling figures (match): 11/70 - Axar Patel (IND) vs. England, 2021.

Highest team score: 365 - India vs. England, 2021.

Lowest team score: 81 - England vs. India, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 159

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad assisted the spin bowlers during the two Tests that took place at the venue in 2021. However, the pitch for the upcoming Test should be a little better for batting.

Narendra Modi Stadium last match

PM @narendramodi and his Australian counterpart @AlboMP will watch the first day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in the city on March 9. The stadium is getting final touches before the big game

In the last match at the world's largest cricket stadium in March 2021, India crushed England by an innings and 25 runs. England scored 205 runs in the first innings. In reply, India posted 365 runs on the board, riding on a century from Rishabh Pant.

England were bowled out for just 135 runs in the second innings and lost the game. Thirty wickets fell in that game, with pacers bagging nine of them. The batters registered three half-centuries and one hundred in the Test.

