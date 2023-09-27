IND vs AUS 2023: SCA Stadium, Rajkot pitch history and ODI records

SCA Stadium in Rajkot will host the third ODI of the India vs Australia series today (September 27). It is a dead rubber match as India have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

However, it is an important match for both teams because it is the last ODI for India and Australia before the 2023 World Cup warm-up round. Both teams will be keen to finalize their team combinations with one final rehearsal before the mega event.

Before the third ODI of the India vs Australia series starts, here's a look at the pitch history at Rajkot.

SCA Stadium, Rajkot ODI records and stats

The pitch in Rajkot is heaven for the batters. Heaps of runs have been scored in international matches hosted at this venue. India does not have fond memories of playing ODI cricket on this ground. They have a 1-2 win-loss record in the three matches they have played in Rajkot.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know about the previous ODI matches played at the SCA Stadium:

Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 103 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs. India, 2015

Best bowling figures: 4/39 - Morne Morkel (SA) vs. India, 2015

Highest team total: 340/6 - India vs. Australia, 2020

Lowest team total: 252/6 - India vs. South Africa, 2015

Average first innings score: 312

SCA Stadium, Rajkot pitch report

The pitch report for the third ODI of the India vs Australia series will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, batters have had a great time in international matches hosted at Rajkot.

The average first innings score on this ground is more than 300. Teams batting second have not won a single ODI in Rajkot. Hence, the captain winning the toss will very likely bat first.

SCA Stadium, Rajkot last ODI match

Incidentally, the last ODI at this venue also featured India and Australia. On January 17, 2020, India beat Australia by 36 runs. Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided India to 340/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Steve Smith's 98-run knock took Australia past 300, but they fell short by 36 runs eventually.

Seven sixes were hit in that battle between India and Australia. A total of 16 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking seven of them.

Brief Scores: India 340/6 (Shikhar Dhawan 96, Adam Zampa 3/50) beat Australia 304 (Steve Smith 98, Mohammed Shami 3/77) by 36 runs.