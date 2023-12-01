IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 4th T20I – December 1, 2023

India and Australia are set to face off in the fourth T20I of their five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on December 1. The match is slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

The Men in Blue lost the third T20I, an absolute runfest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, after winning the first two games. In their latest meeting, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early this time, scoring six runs in as many balls, and Ishan Kishan followed him. Due to the early wickets lost, Ruturaj Gaikwad, alongside skipper Suryakumar Yadav, stabilized the innings with a 57-run stand in 47 balls.

Following SKY’s dismissal, Gaikwad shifted gears drastically after notching up his fifty and got to his maiden T20I ton in a canter. He finished the innings unbeaten on 123 from 57 balls.

Chasing a target of 223, World Cup winner Travis Head provided a quick start for the Aussies, scoring 35 runs from 18 balls. However, Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis couldn't sustain momentum, losing their wickets early.

However, the spotlight then turned to Glenn Maxwell. The "Big Show" delivered a match-winning performance with an unbeaten 104 runs in just 48 balls, securing victory for his side in the final over.

The visitors will now aim to level the series at 2-2, while India will want to claim the five-match rubber with a win. On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team for the upcoming IND vs AUS Dream11 match.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (IND) - 7.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating Tim David's wicket during third T20I

Despite being somewhat expensive with the ball, Ravi Bishnoi has stood out as the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing T20I series. He has bagged six wickets in 12 overs at an average of 19.67. Overall, he 23-year-old has played 19 T20Is and has taken 31 wickets, with best figures of 4/16.

The wide boundaries of the Raipur ground are likely to play to his strengths before the due sets in, making him a valuable asset for the hosts. Considering these factors, selecting Bishnoi as the vice-captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team would be a smart move.

#2 Travis Head (AUS) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head during third T20I

Following a stellar performance in the 2023 World Cup, Travis Head has carried his excellent form into T20Is, contributing a solid 35-run innings in his series debut. Maintaining an impressive strike rate of 194.44, he hit eight fours in the process.

With 495 runs in 21 T20Is, Head is anticipated to continue his strong run in the fourth T20I. His ability to play aggressive cameos makes him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND) - 8.0 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden T20I during Third T20I

Currently leading the run charts in the ongoing series, Gaikwad's explosive innings of 123 runs in the previous game featured 13 fours and seven sixes. He also notched up a fifty in the second T20I, despite suffering a diamond duck in the first game.

The opener boasts an impressive T20I average of 38.16, having accumulated 458 runs in 17 games, including three fifties and a century. Given his recent form and T20I records, Gaikwad is surely one of the best options for captain or vice-captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 teams.

