IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Stats and Records you need to know before India vs Australia 2023 ODI series

The India vs Australia ODI series will begin on Friday, March 17, with a clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. They recently played a four-match Test series, where India emerged victorious by 2-1.

The 50-over series features three games. Vizag and Chennai will host the other two India vs Australia encounters. The last time the two nations met in an ODI series was in Australia in late 2020, when the Aussies beat the Men in Blue by 2-1.

India will be keen to avenge that series defeat as they host the Steve Smith-led outfit over the next six days. Ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against India by 80-53. The two teams have faced each other 143 times in ODIs, but 10 of those matches ended without a result.

India have been quite dominant in ODIs this year, but they will face a stern test against Australia. Both nations have a long winning streak going on in the 50-over format right now. While India are on a seven-match winning streak, the Aussies have won each of their last six ODI matches. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head record in ODIs:

Matches Played - 143

Matches won by Australia - 80

Matches won by India - 53

Matches with No Result - 10

IND vs AUS head-to-head record in India

Speaking of the matches that have taken place on Indian soil, Australia have a slender lead of 30-29. Most nations have struggled to defeat India at home, but the Aussies have won four of their last six ODI matches against the Men in Blue on Indian soil.

In fact, Wankhede Stadium, the venue for Friday's match, also hosted an ODI between India and Australia in 2020. The Aussies crushed the Indian outfit by 10 wickets in that game, riding on hundreds from openers Aaron Finch and David Warner.

India won their last ODIs against Australia in Vizag and Chennai. Here's a summary of their head-to-head record in India:

Matches Played - 64

Matches won by Australia - 30

Matches won by India - 29

Matches with No Result - 5

Last 5 India vs Australia ODI matches (in India)

Australia have won three of their last five ODIs against India in India, but the Men in Blue emerged victorious in the previous two.

Australia's top players have a lot of experience of playing in India and it should be a close series between the two nations. On that note, here's a look at their last five encounters in India:

IND (289/3) beat AUS (286/9) by 7 wickets, Jan 19, 2020. IND (340/6) beat AUS (304) by 36 runs, Jan 17, 2020. AUS (258/0) beat IND (255) by 10 wickets, Jan 14, 2020. AUS (272/9) beat IND (237) by 35 runs, Mar 13, 2019. AUS (359/6) beat IND (358/9) by 4 wickets, Mar 10, 2019.

