IND vs AUS head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia ODI series 2023

The India vs Australia ODI series starts today (September 22) in Mohali. It will be a three-match series, with the next two games scheduled to take place in Indore and Rajkot on Sunday and Wednesday.

India have rested some of the senior players for the first two ODIs. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya will only play in the final one-dayer of this India vs Australia ODI series.

KL Rahul will captain India in the first two ODIs. Before the series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against India by 84-52. The two teams have clashed 146 times in the ODI format, with 10 matches ending with no result. The Aussies have won 84 times, while 52 matches have ended in India's favor.

The last time India defeated Australia in an ODI series was in January 2020. Australia won the first game in Mumbai, but India bounced back with wins in Rajkot and Bengaluru. Here's a short summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 146

Matches won by India: 54

Matches won by Australia: 82

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 10

India vs Australia head-to-head record in India

Australia have a slender 32-30 lead in the head-to-head record against India in ODIs played on Indian soil. Two of the last three India vs Australia series played in India have ended in the visiting team's favor.

Earlier this year, India defeated Australia in Mumbai, but the visitors secured the series by winning in Vizag and Chennai. Here's a summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 67

Matches won by India: 30

Matches won by Australia: 32

Matches with no result: 5

Last 5 India vs Australia ODI matches

Australia have won three of their last five ODI battles against India. As mentioned earlier, the Aussies beat the Men in Blue 2-1 in a three-match series played earlier this year. Speaking of the last match between the two sides, Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul helped Australia defend a 270-run target.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between India and Australia:

AUS (269) beat IND (248) by 21 runs, Mar 22, 2023. AUS (121/0) beat IND (117) by 10 wickets, Mar 19, 2023. IND (191/5) beat AUS (188) by 5 wickets, Mar 17, 2023. IND (302/5) beat AUS (289) by 13 runs, Dec 2, 2020. AUS (389/4) beat IND (338/9) by 51 runs, Nov 29, 2020.