IND vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before WTC final 2023

The WTC final 2023 will begin tomorrow in London, where last edition's runners-up India will square off against this year's tabletoppers Australia. Both teams have played some top-quality cricket over the last two years, and one of them will return home with the WTC trophy on June 11.

While India and Australia played the majority of the Tests in this World Test Championship cycle at home, they will compete in the WTC final 2023 at the Kennington Oval this week.

Before the first ball of this year's WTC final is bowled, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia have a 44-32 lead in the head-to-head record against India in Test cricket. Although the last three series between the two sides have ended in India's favor, the Aussies have a decent lead in the overall head-to-head record.

The last time India and Australia battled in a Test match was in March 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams scored heaps of runs in a match that ended in a draw.

Here's a look at the summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 106

Matches won by India - 32

Matches won by Australia - 44

Matches drawn - 29

Matches tied - 1

IND vs AUS head-to-head record at Kennington Oval before WTC final 2023

The WTC final 2023 will take place at the Kennington Oval in London. The head-to-head record between India and Australia at this venue is 0-0. Interestingly, India and Australia have never played a Test match at a neutral venue before.

All of their 104 Tests have taken place either in India or Australia. The conditions in London will favor the fast bowlers, which is why a few cricket experts feel that the Aussies will start as the favorites to win the upcoming match.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by India - 0

Matches won by Australia - 0

Matches drawn - 0

Last 5 India vs Australia Test matches

India have won three of their last five Test matches against Australia. They defeated the Aussies at the Gabba in 2021 and then registered wins against them in Nagpur and Delhi this year. The match in Indore ended in Australia's favor, while the Ahmedabad Test did not produce a winner.

Here is a short summary of their last five Test matches before the WTC final 2023:

AUS (480 & 175/2 dec) vs. IND (571), Match drawn, Mar 9-13, 2023. AUS (197 & 98/1) beat IND (109 & 163) by 9 wickets, Mar 1-3, 2023. IND (262 & 118/4) beat AUS (263 & 113) by 6 wickets, Feb 17-19, 2023. IND (400) beat AUS (117 & 91) by an innings and 132 runs, Feb 9-11, 2023. IND (336 & 329/7) beat AUS (369 & 294) by 3 wickets, Jan 15-19, 2021.

