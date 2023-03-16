IND vs AUS ODI 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India and Australia

India will battle Australia in a three-match series, starting tomorrow afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two nations will aim to finalize their World Cup combinations in the upcoming series.

Both teams have already qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023. While the Men in Blue earned an entry into the mega event due to their host status, the Aussies cemented a spot in the top eight of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table to finalize their qualification.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and David Warner will be in action during the series. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue can continue their winning run on home soil.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

The three matches of this series will be held at three different venues, namely Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.

Here's a look at the schedule for this series along with match timings in IST:

1st ODI - March 17, 1:30 pm IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

2nd ODI - March 19, 1:30 pm IST, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

3rd ODI - March 22, 1:30 pm IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IND vs AUS 2023 telecast channel list in India and Australia

Star Sports and DD Network will telecast the three ODIs in India. Fans can enjoy live action in multiple languages on the various channels owned by the Star Sports network. DD Sports 1.0 will telecast the three ODIs for free.

Live streaming of this series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar for a paid subscription.

Fans residing in Australia can follow the series live on Fox Cricket.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for the three ODIs:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, DD Sports 1.0, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Australia: FOX Cricket.

