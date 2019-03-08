Ind vs Aus: Overview of MS Dhoni's home ground, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi is the home ground to MS Dhoni.

Ranchi, the home town of the former Indian captain will host the third encounter between Men in Blue and the Aussies, of the ongoing ODI series. After two games, India stay ahead with a 2-0 lead in 5 match ODI series. On Friday, India will step on the field with an intention to seal the series while Australia will play to stay alive in the series. This might very well be the last time MS Dhoni will play an ODI in Ranchi. Before the teams take the field, let's take a look at some stats on JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

The Win and Loss record

India's only loss at this venue came against New Zealand.

Out of the 4 ODIs played by India at this venue, they have managed to register two wins, one each against England and Sri Lanka. Their only loss at this venue came against New Zealand in 2016. India also played Australia here, in the 2013 series, which resulted in a no result game due to rain. In all the 4 games played here, India has chased.

The Highest and lowest totals

Mathews and Kohli scored a century in the encounter between India and Sri Lanka at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

The highest total posted by India is 288/7, which came against Sri Lanka in 2014 when they chased down the score of 286. India managed to chase the score with 8 balls to spare. The highest total by any team at this venue is 295, which was set in 2013 by the visitors Australia when they were able to complete their 50 overs batting quota in the only washout game at this venue. The lowest total in a completed game was a result of the catastrophic collapse, where England was bowled out at 155, against the hosts India, back in 2013.

Highest individual score and best bowling figure

Virat Kohli scored 139* off 126 deliveries at this venue.

Angelo Mathews and Virat Kohli have both scored a century at this venue in the same game, between India and Sri Lanka, in 2014. They both registered a similar highest score of 139*. Mathews scored 139 in 116 deliveries while Virat managed the score in 126 deliveries. The best bowling figure came in the same encounter when Mendis had the bowling figures of 4/73 in 9.4 overs he bowled.

Most runs and wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli.

No surprises here, the most run list is topped by the run machine, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has managed to score 261 runs at an average of 261 in 3 innings he has played. He has 1 century and 1 fifty to his name at this venue. The most wicket list is topped by Ravichandran Ashwin who has managed to dismiss 6 batsmen in his 3 innings.

In the 3rd ODI, India will play Australia in JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Not many internationals have been played at this venue, but we can expect a high scoring game with the team winning the toss to field first. Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the last game will try to repeat the same, but all eyes will be on the local boy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.