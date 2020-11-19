Ind vs Aus 2020: Top 3 Indian players with most ODI centuries against Australia Down Under

With less than ten days to go before the start of the India versus Australia series, the excitement is already building up for the highly awaited clash.

Two of the world's most dominant cricketing outfits will lock horns all summer long, and we could be in for some thrilling matches in all three formats of the game.

The series is set to begin with three ODIs, and 50-over clashes between India and Australia often tend to be fiery, high scoring thrillers.

India enjoy a fairly decent record in ODIs in Australia, and a number of their batsmen have made crucial hundreds in big games Down Under. Here we take a look at the top three India players with the most ODI centuries against Australia in Australia.

Rohit Sharma (4 Hundreds in 19 Matches)

Somewhat surprisingly, Rohit Sharma leads the way for India when it comes to hundreds in Australia, with four tons to his name in 19 innings.

Sharma loves batting against the quality Australia attack and averages an impressive 58.23, with a total of 990 runs to his name.

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed several memorable innings against Australia, including a double ton at home. His best score in ODIs against Australia in Australia is 171 not out, which ended up being in vain.

He also has a healthy strike rate of 90.99 with two fifties to go along with his four centuries.

Virat Kohli (3 Hundreds in 15 Matches)

No matter what the format, Virat Kohli always finds himself among the top run-getters against Australia. He has three tons in 15 ODIs in Australia, with a best score of 117.

Kohli averages 44.92, and has 629 runs against the Men in Green and Gold, with two half-centuries in addition to his three hundreds.

The contest between the Australia bowlers and Kohli is always fascinating to watch, and the upcoming series will be no different.

VVS Laxman (2 Hundreds in 9 Matches)

The only other player with more than one hundred in ODI matches against Australia in Australia is VVS Laxman.

The middle order batsman only scored 262 runs in 50-over matches in Australia, with his two hundreds the only major contributions of note.

Laxman was never renowned for his batting in limited-overs cricket, but he loved playing against Australia and his record certainly shows that.