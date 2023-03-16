IND vs AUS weather update: Mumbai weather report for Mar 14 for 1st India vs Australia ODI

There will be no rain breaks during the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. After retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the hosts will hope to make a winning start to the ODI series.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI of the series due to family reasons. Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill, while KL Rahul will bat in the middle order.

With Ravindra Jadeja available, India will go in with an almost full-strength squad, barring Jasprit Bumrah. The upcoming games will give the Indian think tank a chance to try different combinations before the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Australia will also miss the services of Pat Cummins, who flew home with her mother recently passing away.

The visitors will draw confidence from their 2020 performance at the venue - with seven players from the playing XI that day also part of the current squad.

Mumbai Weather - Wankhede Stadium Weather Report for March 17 - No rain predicted

Parts of Mumbai have witnessed seasonal rains in the last week. However, there is no chance of rain playing the spoilsport on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium during the first ODI between India and Australia.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The temperature will go down to 27 degrees as the game produces.

However, it will be extremely hot and humid in Mumbai and the real feel will be at least five degrees higher than the original temperature.

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Nathan Ellis.

Also Read: What happened the last time David Warner captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL?

Poll : 0 votes